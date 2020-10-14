We pay stiff fines for driving without a license or driving a car without up-to-date license plates. We pay for the privilege of owning property in this wonderful state. We get vaccinations to prevent the flu or other debilitating illnesses, but some rebel against wearing a $5 mask that will prevent their own or someone else’s possibility of avoiding a deadly virus.

Really, folks? Not me. I’m happy to wear a mask (no matter how uncomfortable) if we can get to the other side of this crisis. Not rocket science, folks, just basic common sense.

Rosanne Cohn