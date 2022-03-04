I bring you greetings from maskless America! It’s an interesting place, full of wonder and confusion, that Washingtonians will soon get to experience now that Gov. Jay Inslee has decided we are ready to join the large swath of the country that no longer has mask mandates on March 12.

I got a taste of what awaits us on a recent drive from Texas to Seattle, which took my wife, our dog and me not only across six states, but apparently also through an alternate reality where Donald Trump is still president and COVID-19 never happened.

All kidding and election conspiracies aside, after years of covering up, it was startling to see places where the only reminders of an ongoing pandemic were fading signs asking folks to keep their distance and maybe not cram into elevators with strangers.

They did little to deter a maskless couple from hopping in next to us at a hotel in Utah for what my panicked mind determined was either the slowest ever climb to the fourth floor or the fastest ride to COVID town.

I have a feeling there will be plenty of similar moments for all of us as we adjust to whatever the new normal looks like.

On Saturday, Washington, California and Oregon will implement new indoor mask policies. Local counties are following the state’s lead and starting Saturday will no longer require mask use in many public spaces, including schools, libraries, churches, gyms, grocery stores and other businesses. Thankfully, masks will still be required in health care settings and public transportation.

Loosening of restrictions was bound to happen. Heck, it’s what a lot of us have been waiting for since we got that vaccine booster. Then why does this feel like before the fun starts we should be getting a waiver from Inslee absolving all of us from liability?

The problem is one of trust around this decision.

I’ll back up a little and say that the self-inflicted tragedy surrounding COVID in America is that it was politicized. But while the greatest damage came from the right’s misguided push for “personal freedom” over communal responsibility, the left is not immune.

Examples of people wearing a mask while in a car by themselves or when walking down an empty street are less about following the science than granting masks a totemic power.

For liberals, they are a symbol that we care about others, and Democratic governors have likely dragged their feet on lifting restrictions because … what are we, Florida?

So, what’s changed? Officials will tell you they’re following updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And while it may be true that they’re responding to the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths being down, they’re also reacting to elections coming up.

The fact is people are tired and are looking for someone to blame. Recent polls have found that more than half of Americans support lifting all COVID restrictions and 55% disapprove of President Joe Biden’s pandemic response. Being able to see each other’s faces again is probably the fastest way to convince ourselves that the worst is behind us and our leaders are all right.

And let me tell you, after some initial hesitancy, getting used to not wearing a mask is easy. On the road, it didn’t take long for the lack of mask use by those around me to push me into dropping the face covering. I can’t deny it was great to walk into a place and not have either my glasses fog up or have them so low on my nose that everything was slightly out of focus. It felt good to feel normal.

Of course, that joy eventually curdled when I went into a convenience store and saw that the only two people wearing masks were the clerk and an elderly man she was helping. I may be fine taking a brief risk, but it is not the same for a worker exposed to hundreds of strangers a day or someone who is older or has an underlying health condition — the list of which is long and in alphabetical order on the CDC website.

Whether you believe it’s officials playing politics or the right evolution of our pandemic response, we should be cognizant of what it means: Many of our neighbors will be less safe without a mask mandate. Still, if the answer to “how long must we wear masks?” is “however long it takes,” that is extremely unrealistic.

For me, I want to do the right thing. I want to contribute to the safety of all, but I’ll be honest and say I’m not sure what I will do the second or third time that wearing a mask becomes an inconvenience.

As the mandate drops, it will be up to each of us to decide what to do, and there is a case for whichever choice we make.

We should respect each other’s decisions, but we must also not fool ourselves into thinking that COVID is gone or that we aren’t being selfish in our rush to normalcy. After all, if you think breathing with a mask is hard, try doing it with your head in the sand.