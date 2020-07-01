I find our current situation about wearing face masks in public places similar to the use of tobacco products in years past.

Until the late 1990s, smoking cigarettes was prevalent everywhere. Health experts began sounding the alarm about secondhand smoke and its effects on people’s health. The thinking changed from “you can do what you want with your body” to “you can give yourself lung cancer, heart disease, etc., but you can’t give it to your neighbor.”

There were many concerted efforts to ban cigarettes from public places. An initiative in 2005 banned smoking indoors.

Wearing a mask is similar to not smoking indoors. You are keeping other people safe from your disease.

Wendy Wright, Puyallup