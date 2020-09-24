Recently, I witnessed an angry man refuse to wear a mask at a grocery store. He laid into the staff, claiming, “I wore one once, and almost passed out! Also, I’m an American,” etc., etc.

I implore everyone to be kind to people who work in essential services. Remember the “No shoes, No shirt, No Service” signs? Today the sign reads, “No mask …”

These requirements are directed by government, informed by science and not optional.

We all retain the right to disregard our own personal safety but not to endanger others.

Stephen Crotts, Edmonds