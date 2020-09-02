Re: “Fear strategy may work for Trump” [Aug. 31, Opinion]:

Columnists are entitled to their opinions — that’s their job — but not to spread misinformation.

Cynthia M. Allen states, “The White House does employ rapid testing, rendering masks unnecessary, after all.” Rapid testing is less accurate than traditional laboratory testing and does not make mask wearing only a fashion statement, especially with many people from disparate areas commingling.

Failing to wear masks represents total disregard for the safety of others and for scientific evidence, thus completely in line with this administration’s prevailing attitudes.

Virginia P. Sybert, Seattle