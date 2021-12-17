Methamphetamine floods the brain with 10 times the dopamine as sex. A neurotoxin, it destroys memory, reasoning and other cognitive functions. Users stay up for days at a time. They lose jobs and friends and act erratically, sometimes violently.

The signs of methamphetamine intoxication so closely resemble psychosis that emergency room personnel often wait for hours to determine whether a patient is mentally ill or high on meth and able to normalize after the effects wear off.

In cities, you see its toll everywhere, from people screaming in the streets to collecting stacks of stolen bikes, obsessively tinkering with them at all hours.

The homelessness crisis and the drug crisis are so intertwined, one cannot be solved without the other. But the scourge of methamphetamine has defied quick fixes. Unlike heroin, for which there are medications such as methadone or Suboxone, there is no widely prescribed drug to help users kick stimulants.

Dustin Davies, 46, knows how hard it can be to kick methamphetamine. “There isn’t a pill. There’s no methadone for meth,” said Davies, who spent more than 10 years on the streets. “There is nothing you can do to take away the cravings. The hardest part is to be homeless and addicted.”

Advertising

It is easy to blame people with substance use disorders for their own problems, and to look to law enforcement to take them to jail and make them better. That approach has proven spectacularly unsuccessful. It is time to embrace strategies that make a difference, even if they break norms around drug use and treatment.

The great hope for methamphetamine is not a pharmaceutical counterweight. Rather, it’s a deceptively simple therapy that pays users small amounts of cash for going clean.

Called contingency management, it focuses on managing meth users’ behavior with simple rewards — the contingency — instead of drugs or lengthy behavioral modification approaches.

Now, 25 treatment sites across Washington are poised to offer contingency management for meth users. Clinics that serve people leaving jails may also be involved in the program.

The therapy is a small part of the state Legislature’s unprecedented, two-year $88.5 million investment in substance abuse treatment. Lawmakers acted after the state Supreme Court threw out drug possession laws in early 2021.

If the state can roll out this therapy effectively and deploy it to those most in need, it could have dramatic impacts in heading off the worst of a meth crisis that health experts warn is becoming ever more alarming.

Advertising

“Study after study shows that contingency management is the most effective treatment of methamphetamine-use disorder. It’s pretty amazing. It really does work,” said Dr. Mike McDonell of Washington State University, the state’s leading authority on the therapy.

To be sure, there is no cause and effect between drugs and losing housing. But methamphetamine use by those living in encampments and RVs often leads to public safety problems and community angst. Within this subset of the population, contingency management, along with other therapies and harm reduction strategies, could be game-changers.

“Opioid addiction we can fix. It’s a lot harder on the methamphetamine side,” said Dr. Caleb Banta-Green, principal research scientist at the Addictions, Drug & Alcohol Institute at the University of Washington. “Opioids are a depressant. Stimulants are loud. Chaos is the key word. It’s what we don’t like. It’s what makes us feel the tension.”

The Atlantic recently suggested a new meth manufacturing technique was leading to severe mental health impacts in users. Local experts here say there is no proof of that, but the availability and use of the stimulant has grown significantly in recent years. So have methamphetamine deaths: 311 so far this year in King County, compared to 235 in 2020.

In 2013, McDonell was part of a contingency management study that took place in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood with 176 outpatients who had serious mental illness and stimulant dependency. Those who completed the treatment were 2.5 times more likely not to use drugs during the three month treatment. Psychiatric symptoms and hospital stays were also reduced.

Half of the rewards for clean urine tests were just slips of paper with “Good job.” The other half were rewards of $1, $20 and — in 0.2% of prizes — $80.

Advertising

McDonell said the “sweet spot” for rewards is $500 for a 12-week program.

Several years ago, McDonell heard complaints that government shouldn’t be giving money to drug users. As policy makers grow ever anxious for solutions for methamphetamine abuse, he doesn’t hear that anymore.

Despite promising pilot projects, widespread use of contingency management was essentially banned by the federal government, over fears of Medicaid fraud if doctors paid patients to be treated. After pleas from desperate advocates, the rules changed in the waning days of the Trump administration.

With McDonell’s help, Montana health authorities recently rolled out a contingency management program at about 14 sites. Over the next two years, up to 420 clients could receive treatment. In October, California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill to expand contingency management, opting instead to fund a two-year pilot.

Funding the cash rewards is a challenge. Newsom and others want President Joe Biden to allow states to use Medicaid dollars. But money is just part of it. It often takes a very personal set of circumstances for someone to seek help.

Directly across Northeast 45th Street from the Addictions, Drug & Alcohol Institute in the University District is Rosie’s Village, a collection of 25 tiny homes. Twenty-seven people who once lived in encampments reside there.

Sponsored

The vast majority of residents have substance use disorders and are allowed to use drugs in their private spaces.

For Davies, it took watching his friends go to prison and about two years of struggle, including 45 days in an inpatient facility and a 12-step program, to get sober. Davies is now senior village operations manager for the Low Income Housing Institute, which oversees Rosie’s Village.

People go into treatment when they are ready, on their own timetable. Housing, he said, is an essential first step.

Residents at Rosie’s Village must meet with a case manager twice a month. Currently, there is no medical van that visits with opioid medication. No on-site drug treatment exists, and there is no transportation for residents to attend recovery programs in the area.

Tiny home villages play an important role in helping people move from encampments to more stable housing. But drug services are inconsistent.

If the early rollout of contingency management goes well, it would be easier to bring this kind of therapy to places like Rosie’s Village than other treatments like methadone. Offering rewards for stopping drug use is fairly simple. For one, it doesn’t require a trained clinician. Just someone to administer a urinalysis and offer support as patients rewire how their brains process rewards and pleasure.

Advertising

“Meth is a positive re-enforcer. It makes us feel good, stay up all night, activates reward pathways, takes away all our problems,” said McDonell. “All contingency management is doing is bringing reward pathways back into balance, and then they can access more natural re-enforcers in their lives.”

There is no silver bullet, no one thing that will solve the twin crises of substance use disorder and homelessness. State and local governments are moving forward with unprecedented funding for housing and human services.

With underground factories producing synthetic drugs like methamphetamine and the opioid fentanyl at ever-alarming rates, we are in a race against time to deploy effective and long-term treatments.

Investing a few dollars to reward users for staying clean may make some people uncomfortable, but it could pay enormous dividends for users, their loved ones and the communities in which they live.

Editor’s note: The Seattle Times occasionally closes comments on sensitive stories. If you would like to share your thoughts or experiences in relation to this Op-Ed, please submit a Letter to the Editor of no more than 200 words to be considered for publication in our Opinion section. Send to: letters@seattletimes.com.