Re: “Biden makes history by picking Native American for the Cabinet” [Dec. 17, Nation]:

This is uplifting news. If confirmed, Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., will be the first Native American to lead a Cabinet-level agency.

As a retired history teacher, I wish this article had touched on the appointment by President S. Ulysses Grant of Ely S. Parker to head the Bureau of Indian Affairs 150 years before this excellent nomination.

Gen. Parker may not have joined Cabinet meetings, but his leadership of an agency within the executive branch of our federal government constituted a first. What his nation, the Seneca, endured, and what Gen. Parker achieved in his lifetime command admiration for the experiences and contributions of Native Americans to our country, back then as they do today.

Edward R. Over, Redmond