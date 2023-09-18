Washington state just made history by becoming the first U.S. state to invest official funds in the development of technologies to remove greenhouse gases from the atmosphere. Gov. Jay Inslee signed the capital budget that allocates $12 million in grant funding to companies, academic institutions and nonprofits for research and demonstration projects in climate tech.

While $12 million may not seem like a major expenditure for a state the size of Washington, it could turn out to be an important move for our state’s economy — and even for the global climate.

Greenhouse gas removal technologies include diverse processes ranging from capturing carbon in soil or trees to new engineered processes that remove carbon dioxide, methane or other gases from the atmosphere. In recent years, researchers have made strides both in nature-based approaches and engineered technologies like direct-air capture, which pulls carbon dioxide directly from the atmosphere.

The decision to fund carbon tech was important because the idea of pulling planet-warming gases out of the atmosphere needs backing.

While these technologies have been criticized — from both the left and right — for being either expensive or a distraction from the core work of reducing emissions, there’s growing evidence that these technologies will be essential in solving the climate crisis. Recent findings from the United Nation’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change demonstrate that we will need to build up the global capacity to remove 10 billion tons of greenhouse gas annually by 2050 to keep global temperatures from rising to dangerous levels — even if humanity substantially reduces emissions. We simply cannot rely on emissions cuts alone.

One criticism of GGR technologies is that they require large amounts of energy. But this issue is, for Washington, a potential competitive advantage. With abundant, low-carbon hydropower, and some of the highest concentration of nuclear power research in the country, it makes sense for carbon removal startups to set their roots here.

While some GGR startups face the challenge of relying on volatile carbon credit markets for their core business model, a growing class of companies is choosing a path with bigger implications for the state’s manufacturing sector. These companies are turning carbon captured in the atmosphere into valuable raw materials, including industrial materials needed for the clean energy transition.

I’m the founder of a Washington-based climate tech startup that captures carbon from the air to make graphite, a raw material used in EV batteries and other components for the net-zero transition. We capture carbon using a process called aqueous mineralization, where an alkaline solution is exposed to atmosphere, causing the formation of carbonates. We then electrochemically reduce these carbonates into carbon (graphite product), pure oxygen (currently released back into the atmosphere), and replenished capture compound for additional CO2 removal.

With Washington’s historic investment in GGR, we have the opportunity for an early mover advantage. Just like California’s fiscal and regulatory decisions around EVs yielded tremendous benefits, our state’s policymakers should seize current momentum to craft a broader policy agenda in this area. In addition to grant funding and tax incentives, such an agenda can include focus on education and training, support to universities for research programs and tech transfer, as well as incentives for GGR startups to prioritize unions, apprenticeships, and community benefit agreements that ensure that the new industry results in equitable growth. State agencies can also contribute through rule making. For example, the Department of Ecology should consider integrating carbon-removal credits into its cap and investment program.

The future of the global environment and the economy depend on climate tech innovation. With the new capital budget, our state just made a down payment on owning a vital climate tech niche.