When students are hungry and don’t have access to meals at school, they are more likely to face academic challenges, have trouble with their focus and behavior in class, and develop poor eating habits.

For decades, the federal government has tried to close these opportunity gaps by helping to cover the costs of school meals for students with the highest need. Unfortunately, these investments don’t go far enough, and many students continue to go without consistent access to nutritious meals during the school day.

Last school year, nearly half of Washington’s students were eligible for free and reduced-price meals at school. In addition, thanks to important investments by the Legislature, over half of our students attend a school where meals are provided to all students with no out-of-pocket fees.

However, 370,000 of our students and their families are paying out-of-pocket for school meals this year. Under current requirements, a family of four with a total household income of about $51,000 will pay around $2,330 per year for their children to have access to healthy meals during the school day.

Even among students who have access to free or reduced-price meals, many of them, especially in the older grades, do not participate in these meal programs for fear of identifying themselves as “low-income” in front of their peers. In schools where meals are provided at no cost to all students, this stigma is eliminated, and all students can rely on a healthy breakfast and lunch each day.

In advance of the upcoming legislative session, I have put forward a budget proposal that would provide each of Washington’s students with access to healthy meals at school with no out-of-pocket fees. Our proposal would maximize federal funding to reduce the impacts on our state budget, asking the state to provide $86.5 million per year.

Washington state has an opportunity to be a national leader in prioritizing the well-being of our young people. Just five other states are already offering universal access to free, nutritious meals: California, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada and Vermont.

It is senseless that we continue to expect students and families to pay out-of-pocket for things that should be part of the high-quality public education provided by the state. We don’t ask students to pay for textbooks or their bus ride to school, so why do we continue to expect that they pay for meals during the school day?

With everything we know about the significant impacts of hunger on learning and overall well-being, we can — we must — do better.

Follow along with the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction this legislative session as we advocate to get this essential support for our learners into state law.