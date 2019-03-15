To get their unqualified kids into top colleges, some rich folks turn to bribery and cheating.

Federal prosecutors have charged a bogus charity and a cohort of wealthy parents with conspiring “to use bribery and other forms of fraud” to get their children admitted to top-ranked universities.

The indictment lists a variety of deceptive tactics, including having children falsely designated as athletic recruits; bribing proctors to edit answers on standardized college-entry exams; and hiring people to pose as students to raise grade-point averages. This scandal takes helicopter parenting to stratospheric heights ­- and to the depths of unethical behavior.

