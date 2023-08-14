As an ocean protection advocate, I am vocal about looking to the ocean as a source of solutions to help us fight and adapt to climate change. Ocean climate action, ranging from renewable energy development to natural carbon-storing solutions, could provide a fifth of the greenhouse gas emission reductions needed globally to limit temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Recent investments from the Inflation Reduction Act and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to address climate change include leveraging ocean climate solutions like green shipping, offshore wind, and port electrification, as well as building more resilient coastal communities right here in Washington. By prioritizing these projects, we are not only safeguarding our planet but also creating a sustainable and prosperous future for my generation, and generations to come. On the anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act, I am celebrating this progress.

If shipping were a country, it would be the eighth-largest emitter of greenhouse gas in the world. That’s why money from the IRA and IIJA will support the development of cleaner fuels, the electrification of ferries and research into alternative propulsion systems that can dramatically reduce these emissions. These investments are critical to achieving our climate goals and will advance a more sustainable maritime industry that supports global trade.

Greening maritime shipping will also mean the elimination of toxic emissions and pollution at our ports. Here in Washington, the Northwest Seaport Alliance is a major economic driver and the fourth-largest container gateway on the continent, but unfortunately also drives pollution and negative health impacts for nearby communities. The Port of Seattle’s Maritime Climate and Air Action Plan acknowledges that communities in the Duwamish Valley bear a disproportionate burden of health and environmental impacts compared to other areas of the city, with diesel exhaust as the leading source of toxic air pollution in the region. The MCAAP aims to phase out maritime-related emissions by 2050, and investment from the IRA and IIJA will help make this possible.

While electrification at the berthing docks is already underway in Seattle, grant programs in the legislation will support further electrification and the transition from diesel-powered machinery, not just in Washington but around the country. The $3 billion clean ports program will significantly reduce air pollution and improve local air quality, benefiting both port workers and local citizens. Furthermore, port electrification contributes to the electrification of transportation, facilitating the deployment of electric vehicles and reducing carbon emissions in the broader transportation sector.

The IRA and IIJA also allocate substantial resources toward coastal restoration. These investments will enhance natural coastal infrastructure and ecosystems, and help moderate the effects of rising sea levels and extreme weather events. Such initiatives will also create jobs and protect habitats that store carbon, helping to mitigate climate change. In Washington, the IRA and IIJA are already providing $74.4 million to fund 14 projects that will support salmon recovery, eelgrass bed restoration, and invasive species removal, providing important adaptation and resilience benefits for coastal communities and tribes.

As a young person, I am acutely aware that the decisions made today will shape the world we inherit tomorrow. In Washington, we have a strong slate of ocean climate action champions like Sen. Maria Cantwell and Rep. Derek Kilmer who helped secure this much needed funding. Unfortunately, some in Congress are seeking to undo this progress — something our communities, ocean and climate cannot afford.

It is crucial that we continue to support and advocate for these initiatives, recognizing that climate action is necessary now to ensure a livable planet in the future. I’m looking forward to working collectively to build a sustainable and prosperous future, where our oceans thrive, coastal communities flourish, and clean renewable energy powers our progress.