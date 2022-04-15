Since my family has called the Pacific Northwest home for more than 140 years, I do not need anyone to tell me whether or not I am a true Northwesterner. And, for better or worse, no one does the “Seattle Freeze” better than I do. (Hey, just because I didn’t call you for six months and ignored your email, that doesn’t mean we aren’t still friends!)

So, I feel empowered to assess a recent Pemco Insurance poll of 800 people living in Seattle and Portland that asked respondents to describe the characteristics that mark a true denizen of this far corner of the United States. The answer? We are outdoorsy people who do not mind the rain and perpetual cloud cover, do not use umbrellas and dress for all occasions as if we are about to embark on a 10-mile hike in a remote forest. Plus, we give people lots of personal space, even if they do not want it.

As is the case with any attempt to formulate a single description of millions of individuals, there are plenty of lifelong Northwesterners who do not completely conform to the stereotype. I, for instance, have been known to employ an umbrella, especially on those occasions when I go against the regional grain and get dressed up in something besides fleece and hiking boots. Nevertheless, there really is a Northwest style and sensibility that is distinct from other regions of the country.

During the few years I was exiled in Los Angeles, I became annoyed by people – and by that I mean everyone I met – who immediately said “rain” when I said “Seattle.” I would protest that Paris and London have wet climates, yet no one associates those cities only with the weather. Only a Northwesterner would be defending precipitation while living in a place where sunshine is incessant and surfing is the major outdoor sport.

Now that I am back from LA, the distinctiveness of this water world is only more apparent. On a recent soggy day, I was at Dick’s Drive-In enjoying the comforting mediocrity of the popular local cuisine when a young woman hopped out of her car wearing a low-cut top with a bare midriff, tight jeans and high heels. In Pasadena or Huntington Beach, she would have blended in with the crowd, but here she looked like an alien from another planet alongside all the folks with every inch of skin cloaked in drab-colored rain gear.

In more chic cities, women may accessorize with stiletto heels and tiny handbags, but, in the Northwest, it’s backpacks and crampons. They have Gucci and Armani, we have Filson and Eddie Bauer. That is just who we are and, if we seem a little smug about it, we’ll be happy to give you plenty of personal space.

