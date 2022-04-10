Our clocks recently “sprang forward” into daylight saving time (DST). And in a timely act, the U.S. Senate voted unanimously to make DST permanent year-round. Champions of this legislation, charismatically named “The Sunshine Protection Act,” predict that it will reduce crime, conserve energy, boost the economy and improve health.

What advocates may have forgotten is that we have tried permanent DST multiple times over the past century — and each time repealed it.

Most recently, in January 1974, President Richard Nixon enacted permanent DST to save energy during the oil crisis. The proposal was initially supported by 79% of the public. On Jan. 6, 1974, Americans set their clocks ahead with the plan to keep them there for the next two years.

Letters to the editor published in The Seattle Times during that first winter included pleas from parents to turn on porch lights to illuminate the paths of children walking to school in the dark, complaints about morning fatigue and lost productivity, and observations about increased heat and electricity usage during cold mornings.

Ironically, after that first winter on DST, a Department of Transportation report showed that getting out of school and work earlier in the afternoon increased motor traffic and gasoline consumption (with less than 1% saved in electricity usage). More alarming, traffic fatalities involving children rose sharply in January and February as young children walked to school in darkness. By spring, public support for year-round DST had plummeted to 42%.

A Seattle Times article on March 5, 1974, lamented, “It seemed like a good idea at the time … Now, some two months later, actual experience with daylight-saving time in winter has generated such vehement protests that numerous repeal bills have been introduced in both the House and the Senate.” Permanent DST was repealed by autumn of that year.

Advertising

Two prior experiences with permanent DST in the U.S. were similar. In March 1918, clocks moved an hour earlier to “preserve daylight” during World War I and proved so unpopular that it was swiftly repealed after seven months. In February 1942, clocks turned forward an hour during World War II (aptly named “War Time”), which was also repealed by September 1945.

We now understand the biology behind why these attempts failed. Our bodies have an internal timing system, or circadian “clock,” that governs our biological processes on a roughly 24-hour cycle. This clock is anchored to the day-night schedule by nature’s alarm clock: morning sunlight.

Wintertime DST forces people to get up before dawn during the darkest time of the year, which puts human activity, the biologic clock, and the day/night cycle into misalignment. Research has shown that time differences between the body clock and “social clock” of school and work start times are associated with shorter sleep, higher cancer rates, mental-health problems, cognitive problems, accidents and decreased life expectancy.

Nowhere are the consequences of this change more obvious than in adolescents and teenagers, whose biological clocks are “set” to stay awake later and sleep in later. Early wake-up times for teenagers have been consistently linked to chronic sleep deprivation. This is why Seattle Public Schools delayed school start times in 2016, after which sleep duration, attendance and academic performance improved. Permanent DST will force children and teenagers to awaken an hour earlier, effectively undoing this beneficial policy change.

Knowing what we know now, what is the best policy? The American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) recommends yearlong standard time, not DST. This position is based on decades of scientific, medical and public policy research, and has been endorsed by more than 20 major organizations.

George Santayana wrote, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” Let’s not repeat a mistake that has been made (and corrected) once every generation for the past century, especially now that modern biology has identified a better path for the future.