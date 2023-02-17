“Little boxes on the hillside,

little boxes made of ticky-tacky.

Little boxes, little boxes,

little boxes all the same.”

When Pete Seeger recorded “Little Boxes” back in 1963, his musical critique of bland conformity became a minor hit in an era of percolating social change. Yet now, 60 years later, the little boxes are still with us.

More accurately, they are big boxes, and they are multiplying in neighborhoods throughout Seattle. Like any box, they serve a utilitarian purpose, but it is a stretch to call them architecture. They are hulking cubes and, no matter how much developers splash on colorful paint and add bits of ticky-tacky, they all look as if they came from the same box of Legos.

Sometimes the boxes replace dilapidated eyesores, so that is a kind of progress. More often, though, they are filling up every inch of city lots once graced by the craftsman-style houses that, for decades, have given the city a distinct look. There is nothing distinct about the boxes; these days, many American cities and suburbs are infested with them.

As the boxes spread, Seattle loses more and more of its architectural identity and history. Soon we will be a generic town of boxes with people packed inside – big boxes all the same.

