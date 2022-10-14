Now that the members of the House Jan. 6 committee have brought their series of hearings to a grand climax with a subpoena of former President Donald Trump, what have we learned?

For one thing, we have learned there is a long list of Trump’s White House lawyers and staffers who were appalled by his willful inaction on the day he unleashed a mob to storm the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to halt the formal count of electoral votes that would make Joe Biden president. Most of the damning testimony against Trump came from those people, all of them Republicans.

From those witnesses and from other evidence, much of it lying in plain site on video, we learned that the push to overturn the election was premeditated and, from the start, directed by Trump:

• Long before any votes were counted, he already planned to declare victory and assert that the election was rigged.

• Despite the fact that everyone from his attorney general to his campaign manager presented to him the facts that proved he had lost, fair and square, Trump schemed to name false, pro-Trump electors, manufacture votes for himself in Georgia, push the lie that voting machines had been rigged and do anything he and his henchmen could dream up to change the election result.

• After losing bogus challenges to the election in nearly two dozen courts with only one insignificant ruling going his way, Trump set his eyes on Jan. 6, 2021, the day the electoral votes would be tallied by Congress and announced by Vice President Mike Pence.

• On that day, Trump knew that many people in the crowd of supporters he had summoned to a rally in Washington were carrying weapons. Nevertheless, he unleashed them to march on the Capitol building.

• Even when Trump had seen on TV the violence and destruction he had set in motion and knew his own vice president was a target of the mob, he sent off a tweet disparaging Pence that further inflamed the rioters.

• For more than two hours, he refused to do anything to stop the insurrection. In fact, he was enraged that the Secret Service would not take him to the Capitol.

That last point is worth repeating Trump, the commander in chief who swore to uphold the Constitution, wanted to personally lead the Capitol invasion that was aimed at illegally keeping him in power. The findings of the Jan. 6 committee leave little doubt that Trump engaged in seditious activities aimed against his own country. It is a shocking revelation. And it is just as shocking that close to half of our fellow citizens will ignore it or refuse to believe it.

