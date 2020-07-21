The Pacific NW article “Still Life on Plywood” by Jean Sherrard [July 19] was a wonder that made me gasp with joy! It takes me back to the spontaneous explosion of vibrant art in San Francisco in the late ’60s.

It will be so good when these storied Pioneer Square businesses reopen, yet bittersweet if we have to lose these artists’ magical creations. I hope someone has the foresight to save these plywood Picassos for the Covid Museum we will surely want to open after we conquer this virus.

Jeff Stonehill, Seattle