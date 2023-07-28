Yearly polls from Gallup paint a dire picture of Americans’ trust in news media — last year’s poll reported a near record low in media trust, with only 34% of respondents expressing a “great deal” or “fair amount” of confidence in news media.

As a journalism and misinformation researcher, much of my work is around understanding this crisis of trust and its impact on everyday information-seeking. And while these yearly, national assessments offer a useful snapshot of public confidence over time, they don’t provide much insight into how distrust shows up at the local level and what it means when members of a community don’t trust in the information they read in their local paper.

Trust is often talked about in the abstract — declining trust is a bad thing for democracy, for institutions, etc. But a lack of trust has tangible impacts that can be seen acutely in our local communities.

And journalists aren’t the only local information providers facing problems of distrust.

Librarians and educators, traditionally the pillars of a local information ecosystem alongside local news, are facing similar challenges to their credibility compounded by issues of political polarization and a growing tide of digital misinformation. However, little academic research has explored the shared attacks these traditional information providers are facing, and how threats to trust play out at the local level.

To bridge this gap, my research team at the University of Washington’s Center for an Informed Public set out to examine issues of trust close to home, looking to Whatcom County to understand how local journalists, librarians and educators are dealing with erosions of trust in their institutions and the particular impact this has on their ability to counter digital misinformation.

Whatcom County is a microcosm of the modern local information environment. The area has a number of local and community news outlets and the Whatcom County Library System operates 10 library branches across the county, an area of northwest Washington that covers six school districts in addition to being the home of Western Washington University in Bellingham.

Yet communities in Whatcom County are not immune to problems of misinformation and community polarization. In 2021, the Bellingham City Council suspended public comments during meetings due to concerns about the spread of misinformation and false claims surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The suspension came after YouTube removed a recording of a council meeting from the city’s channel, for contravening platform community guidelines around COVID-19 misinformation.

In the spring of 2022 our team sent a survey to Whatcom County educators, librarians and journalists on trust in their work and profession, and their views on the impact of misinformation on the local community.

The survey results were mixed with respondents reporting high levels of trust in their personal roles but mixed impressions of public trust in their organizations and their wider professions. Respondents overwhelmingly agreed that growing political polarization, the existence of social media echo chambers and the rise of anti-democratic politics were core threats to trust in their work.

When asked about a route forward, local information providers named professionalism, empathy and a commitment to the truth as central to building trust. However, seeing the practical difficulties ahead of them, respondents were unsure whether the local community valued honesty if it challenged the status quo.

To dive deeper into these challenges we organized three in-person workshops over the summer of 2022 that brought together mixed groups of local educators, journalists and librarians. Over several days, participants discussed with us the impacts waning trust is having on their ability to safely and effectively do their jobs.

Educators shared how some school board meetings had to be moved online following safety concerns around heated debates about COVID-19 safety and other controversial topics such as critical race theory.

Librarians expressed feelings of difficulty in pushing back on misinformation, fearing they would be seen as overstepping their role as neutral information providers and leaving themselves open to further distrust.

Similarly, local journalists spoke about the challenges of reporting on polarized topics and the online and offline harassment reporters faced from local residents who labeled their reporting as biased.

Taken together, our group discussions highlighted a reinforcing cycle of belief in misinformation and distrust in community information providers. This has resulted in a range of negative impacts from people feeling alienated from traditional spaces of information-seeking like the local library, to verbal and physical attacks by community members emboldened by conspiracy theories.

However, it’s not all doom and gloom. Our conversations also surfaced practical suggestions local information providers had for each other’s professions and strategies for trust-building that could be of great use to local communities everywhere.

Notably, our workshops highlighted the importance of cultivating curiosity within the community. While information providers may feel unable or too uncomfortable to directly debunk misinformation for fear of further damaging relationships of trust with local residents, leveraging their professional roles to promote curiosity feels like a more natural fit and invites local residents into a continued conversation that may increase trust over time.

Perhaps most importantly, local participants highlighted the importance of simply showing up and being present in the community.

Distrust, whether in the media, local libraries or school system, can often arise in more abstract, often online, contexts rather than being attached to something concrete local institutions have or haven’t done.

By being present and visible in the community, local information providers build vital connections that push back on national narratives of distrust and provide vital avenues for relationship building.

There may be no easy answers to our declining levels of trust in public institutions, but local information providers are at the forefront of rebuilding and sustaining the community relationships that are central to reversing worrying trends of distrust.