I graduated from nursing school three years ago, but I feel like I’m in Whoville.

I work at Virginia Mason Medical Center, which was recently purchased by CommonSpirit Health, a nonprofit hospital chain that operates 140 hospitals in 21 states.

Now it feels like no one can hear me or my fellow nurses.

It’s unclear how decisions are being made and what we can do about it. CommonSpirit and other hospital chains must stop governing from the top down and include nurses at the table.

Nurses are with the patients more than the doctors. They often are the ones who identify a patient’s declining condition, and act quickly to save them. But if nurses feel left out of critical decisions, unsafe or otherwise unable to do their jobs, patient care suffers.

Hand-washing is a great example. Proper hand hygiene or proper cleaning of equipment between patients can go by the wayside when nurses are overwhelmed. The pressure to get everything done as required (often to protect our professional licenses) can cause tasks to be left incomplete.

While other hospitals are seeing a net gain of nurses, Virginia Mason is scrambling for nurses. The gaps are mostly being filled with travel nurses, but even then, there aren’t enough nurses to go around. Medical-surgical nurses are regularly seeing assignments with six patients, and on especially short days, seven patients. This is even higher than when I started in August of 2020 in the height of the pandemic. It is dangerous for everyone — patients, staff, bottom line — if nurses are given more patients they can handle. They will burn out and leave like they did during the pandemic.

From September 2022 to August 2023, according to the Washington State Nurses Association, Virginia Mason was down 60 nurses — 9.5% of the workforce, according to hospital staffing numbers. But other area hospitals, such as Seattle Children’s and UW Medicine, are seeing net gains of nurses, from 7% to 10%. In Washington state, we have more than 100,000 nurses who are licensed, according to the Washington Center for Nursing. That’s plenty to fill the 61,000 jobs available.

But no one wants to work in an unsafe environment. At Virginia Mason, a nurse was recently stabbed in the face. Another nurse barely missed being hit by a claw hammer. Patients have brought in other weapons. What we need is a metal detector and a culture that takes workplace violence seriously. But in Whoville, it’s hard to get that message heard.

Fortunately, Washington enacted a safe staffing law this year that will provide greater enforcement of staffing plans and will no longer allow CEOs to veto them. Vetoing staffing plans tells the front-line workers that their opinion does not matter.

Sarah DiGregorio, in her new book, “Taking Care: The Story of Nursing and its Power to Change the World,” writes that nurses today are being pushed into the background and their expertise ignored. But centuries ago they were revered for their knowledge and skills in healing the sick.

As our health care system is consolidated by big chains, governing from the bottom up will ensure caring for patients and caring for staff is a top priority. And to do that, you need to listen to nurses, the lifeblood of the hospital.