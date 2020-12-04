Hooray for Juliette Dubroca and volunteers for providing an economical and workable solution for the homeless in Seattle.

I have complete empathy for all who are homeless, but the crisis in Seattle has caused public spaces throughout the city to become intolerable, not to mention the hundreds of thousands of dollars that are thrown at the problem with very limited results. By utilizing available properties and placing tiny homes on those sites, the city is providing comfort and security for the occupants along with reclaiming public parks and open areas.

This by far is the most promising and successful effort I have seen to respond to the homeless crisis. And it is heartwarming that Dubroca has found a niche both to satisfy her creative and professional abilities and to respond to a very real need in her city. Keep up the good work.

Helen Kirkwood, Steilacoom