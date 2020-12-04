Re: “Finding a new path in a pandemic: How one Seattle architect went from mansions to tiny homes” [Dec. 3, Local]:

I choked up reading about the rapport between Juliette Dubroca and the carpenters and plumbers on the Low Income Housing Institute tiny-house village in the Central District: Doing, teaching, giving, for the good of others. Our governing representatives could take a lesson.

And kudos to the Christ Spirit Church for using its property in this way.

Jonelle Kemmerling, Shoreline