Re: “With Washington’s last zoo elephant, a new era” [Feb. 25, Opinion]:
The editorial expressed the need for the “evolution for how zoos operate.” It is overdue for zoos to move to non-live animal exhibits. Zoos’ timeworn claim that seeing captive animals is educational is a false narrative.
The captive industry’s own research found that people’s attitudes toward protecting wild animals and wild habitat actually decreased after a zoo visit. Zoos are primarily entertainment venues which need to change or perish.
Alyne Fortgang, Seattle
