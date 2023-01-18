By
The Seattle Times

The article “Tacoma zoo welcomes new Sumatran tiger” [Jan. 6, Local News] doesn’t explain that the tigers bred in captivity will never be released into the wild — the gold standard of conservation.

These tigers are bred to fill zoo cages and boost ticket sales from the cute cubs. Wild animals bred in zoos retain all their wild instincts; all of which are denied to them. Their suffering is palpable by their meaningless unnatural behaviors such as pacing.

Caging wild animals is archaic and cruel. It diminishes our humanity.

Alyne Fortgang, Seattle, co-founder, Friends of Woodland Park Zoo Elephants

