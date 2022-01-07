Re: “Survey shows most King County residents likely open to ditching single-family zoning” [Jan. 1, Local News]:

I, too, have done a survey, and 100% of my neighbors don’t want this neighborhood rezoned. That polling firm DHM Research bases its assertion on a survey of 501 adults seems a small sample size on which to claim a majority.

Currently, in the city of Seattle, there are apartments empty as big landlords are clamoring to fill their spaces. There is not a lack of available housing. Making it affordable is a completely different issue. Single-family housing is driving the escalating market in Seattle — can we get more of that to drive prices down?

Many of our Seattle City Council members think ending the single-family housing designation will cure all evils. There is plenty of disagreement with that. The FYI Guy column states the poll “found a slim majority of King County adults — 55% — support the idea of allowing larger apartments and condominiums in neighborhoods currently zoned for single-family homes in the city of Seattle.” Even if “only” 45% of residents want their low density, shouldn’t they have the opportunity to live that dream? Let’s at least let the entire city vote on it instead of allowing a small group to make such a far-reaching decision.

Steve Grappo, Seattle