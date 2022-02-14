Re: “Statewide rezoning of single-family neighborhoods is a terrible idea” [Feb. 10, Opinion] and “Prosperity bomb 2.0? Bellevue passes Manhattan in housing prices” [Feb. 10, Local News]:

Oh, yes, local control of zoning is working quite well. Giving windfall profits to existing homeowners, impoverishing renters and would-be homebuyers, driving out the working and middle classes, and creating unprecedented levels of homelessness.

Yep, local control of zoning is great. Don’t change a thing.

Greg Smith, Seattle