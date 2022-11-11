Re: “Many in WA oppose gas-car ban, poll shows — but electric vehicle demand is high” [Nov. 1, Local News]:

Low- and zero-emission cars, trucks and buses are essential to realizing the clearer air we seek, and desperately need, for our lungs, our climate and our communities.

Sixty-four percent of Washingtonians live or work near major transportation routes, where the bulk of harmful pollution is generated. Toxic particulates from cars, trucks and buses are highly hazardous to health, and are even more dangerous for low-income communities, communities of color and those located near major transportation corridors. Reducing pollution from gas-powered vehicles will have a direct, immediate and positive impact on health. It will also relieve our already overburdened hospitals and health care workers, and that will save even more lives.

Incentivizing the sale and use of electric vehicles will have the dual benefit of protecting our fragile climate and improving health across our state.

As the leading health advocacy organization in Washington, Washington Physicians for Social Responsibility strongly supports Gov. Jay Inslee’s effort to phase in the sale of new zero-emission vehicles.

Max Savishinsky, executive director, Washington Physicians for Social Responsibility