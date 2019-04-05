Re: “Trump era is molding next generation of voters” [April 2, A3]:

Young people, especially college students, have always tilted left.” They are idealistic, bleed for the less fortunate, know little about the real world and favor politicians who promise them free stuff: free education, free health care, free lunches, free rent, free everything.

But later in life reality bites, and their attitudes change. An intelligent person living any kind of a normal life soon realizes that he/she is paying for all the free stuff other people are getting. Money taken away from you in taxes is money you’ve worked hard for but don’t get to spend, money you could use to solve your own problems. And so you begin to tilt right.

Many years ago when I was in college, I was a Students for a Democratic Society activist. There was nothing good about our country. “Amerika” was nothing but a racist, sexist, capitalist, imperialist autocracy. It had to be changed and if violence was needed, so be it.

Now I have a large-print edition of “The Conscience of a Conservative” prominently on my coffee table, and I yearn for the second coming of Barry Goldwater. And I am not alone. Go figure.

Jeffrey Weiser, Redmond