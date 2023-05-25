By
The Seattle Times

Re: “Is development, inclusion and fun still at the heart of youth sports?” [May 24, Opinion]:

The author drove a strong point that the elite sports goal is to train elite athletes. Winning at all costs should never be the sole aim of youth sports.
In Geneseo, Ill., we started a co-ed soccer league for grades 4 – 6. I coached my daughter’s team using practices I saw my father’s immigrant team use.
Parents brought orange segments for half time breaks.
No score standings were kept. No end of season trophies were given. It was just a fun competition. That’s what kids sports should be all about.

Sonja Selboe, Indianola

Letters editor If you would like to share your thoughts about this letter or on other issues, submit a Letter to the Editor of no more than 200 words to be considered for publication in our Opinion section. Send to: letters@seattletimes.com

Most Read Opinion Stories