Re: “Is development, inclusion and fun still at the heart of youth sports?” [May 24, Opinion]:

The author drove a strong point that the elite sports goal is to train elite athletes. Winning at all costs should never be the sole aim of youth sports.

In Geneseo, Ill., we started a co-ed soccer league for grades 4 – 6. I coached my daughter’s team using practices I saw my father’s immigrant team use.

Parents brought orange segments for half time breaks.

No score standings were kept. No end of season trophies were given. It was just a fun competition. That’s what kids sports should be all about.

Sonja Selboe, Indianola