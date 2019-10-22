It seems most of what we hear today about our young people is their bad behaviors, drug use, etc., and very little about the good things they accomplish.

I was awed with the essay written by Redmond High School student, Greg Sellers. He encouraged his fellow students 16 and older to register to vote now, even though some will have to wait until they are 18 to actually vote.

It was a lift to my spirit. I am of the older generation, and sick and tired of all the corruption and greed in the world, and especially in our country. We need change, and our only hope is our young people.

Thank you, Greg Sellers, for your maturity and insightfulness in your directive.

Rosetta Smith, Bothell