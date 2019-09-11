Re: “Echoes of Inslee as Democrats lay out trillion-dollar climate plans at televised town hall”:

When Democrats offer climate action, we can always depend on the party to propose the same solution to every problem: spend trillions it doesn’t have, creating an ever-expanding centralized bureaucracy in Washington, D.C.

You are the climate solution, not the federal bureaucrat whose face you will never see. We hang out in each others’ backyards. Real action is small and local.

Extend common courtesy to all creatures. Don’t use plastic. Don’t use Roundup. Don’t eat beef. Plant a tree. Plant another tree. Walk. Saunter. Fund parks. Invest in local green businesses and organic farms. Unleash the creativity of the free market in a renaissance of small-energy companies for solar, wind, biofuels and other renewables.

Supersizing the national debt to expand our almighty state is just another form of waste. Why do socialists always assume that federal bureaucrats are better and more creative people than local business innovators?

Green entrepreneurship is one of our most precious natural resources.

Fred LaMotte, Steilacoom