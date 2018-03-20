It’s high time to expose the massive U.S. support for the war against Yemen.

We have too many issues to fight in this country, including mass imprisonment, homelessness and poverty. The U.S. is deeply involved in this war against Yemen, and it’s basically a war against the whole population.

In May 2017, the Trump administration brokered a $110 billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia. Does the Pentagon want to deny that’s going to the Saudi war in Yemen?

Since day one of this more than 1,000-day war, the U.S. has supplied armament along with political and logistical support to the Saudi military. U.S. Air Force tankers are refueling Saudi bombers.

The Pentagon generals have to be called out as liars. This U.S.-backed aggression has killed more than 8,670 people and injured 49,900 since March 2015, according to the United Nations, and caused the “worst humanitarian crisis in the world,” according to the World Health Organization.

Jim McMahan, Seattle