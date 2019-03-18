I’ve noticed that Washington, California and Oregon are considering a switch to year-round daylight saving time.

I lived in Seattle in 1973, when the nation was debating the possibility of year-round daylight time, which became effective the following year. Parents were rightfully concerned about the safety of their children if the kids had to walk to school in darkness during the winter. The year-round daylight time ended about the same time that the nationwide 55 mile per hours speed limit ended. Both ideas came from the Nixon administration. If enacted, year-round daylight time will end after a few fatalities on dark winter mornings.

I now live in Arizona, where we have had year-round standard time for 50 years. It works well, and few people complain about it. Anyone wanting to see more daylight can get up an hour earlier in the summer.

Year-round standard makes sense, and Washington should give it careful consideration.

Paul Lotsof, Tucson, Arizona