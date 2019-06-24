By
The Seattle Times

If another foreign power were offshore menacing our country with the firepower of our Navy and air power, we would go bonkers. I can sympathize with the Iranians in this situation. Our military industrial complex has gotten out of hand.

I’m a 96-year-old World War II veteran and believe that we have too many troops in too many countries fighting extended, never ending wars.

What a waste.

Emil M. Martin, Seattle

