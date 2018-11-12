My mother grew up in the destruction of the Somme after World War I. My father was career military. The four boys of our family all served. My father in multiple theaters, myself (1968) and my youngest brother in Vietnam. That brother died an early and protracted death by the effects of Agent Orange.

That Donald Trump chose not to attend the services for my family and their brethren is a stinging slap in the face to our sacrifices. Ask veterans who could not get dry for days on end if they would still attend that ceremony.

As Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau so eloquently put it, “As we sit here in the rain, thinking how uncomfortable we must be these minutes as our suits get wet and our hair gets wet … it’s all the more fitting that we remember that on that day in Dieppe the rain wasn’t rain, it was bullets.”

Frank Gerber, Vashon