Unless it be the Franco-Prussian War, no one knows what caused World War I.

But we do know what caused World War II. That would be World War I.

As for the Korean War? What was that for again? Oh, right, so we could be ready to fight the Vietnam War, which turned out to be so Ho Chi Minh could win.

The Iraq war was fought on behalf of faulty intelligence because no one really wanted the war in Afghanistan — which, of course, has gone on for more than half of 30 years, while the Saudis bomb Yemen with U.S. munitions and the Syrians make the Turks nervous at our expense.

Cui bono, unless it be arms merchants?

The millennials could be forgiven for having given up on us/U.S.

Sue Perry, Seattle