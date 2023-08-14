Re: “WSU needs a warrior president, not a docile diplomat, after Pac-12 implosion” [Aug. 12, Opinion]:

Nowhere in this tirade is there a reference to academics. I just attended a mini-reunion of Edward R. Murrow College of Communication journalism classmates, and not one of us mentioned “a power conference” as the reason we attended Washington State University.

Despite almost all the men attending the reunion having been Daily Evergreen sports writers and one woman having been a cheerleader, what all of us remember is a strong academic program designed to make us ready for the workplace upon graduation.

If a college or university — especially a research university like WSU — can only be considered to be thriving if it has tournament-winning teams, there is something very, very wrong with its academic programs and the priorities of its alumni, donors and prospective students.

Linda Carlson, Sequim