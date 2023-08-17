Re: “WSU needs a warrior president, not a docile diplomat, after Pac-12 implosion” [Aug. 12, Opinion]:

As a former student body president and active alum of Washington State University, I have had the pleasure to either observe or work closely with all WSU presidents since the early 1970s. This includes Kirk Schulz.

I have absolute confidence that WSU will end up in a very good place after all the dust settles. Of the many attributes Schulz has brought to WSU, one of his greatest assets is that he doesn’t panic. He has handled every challenge with grace under pressure.

Paul Casey, Seattle