Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and the Seattle City Council have a unique opportunity to further clean up our beleaguered city, addressing garbage and graffiti along Washington State Department of Transportation-controlled Interstate 5, Interstate 90 and Highway 520 right-of-ways.

Seattle should not approve the city shoreline permit requested by WSDOT for construction of the Portage Bay Bridge portion of Highway 520 until a new memorandum of understanding is put in place mandating garbage and graffiti cleanup.

Seattle has been through enough. Allowing WSDOT to continue being the bad neighbor with its properties as visible blights to our city should not be tolerated.

Anne Preston, Seattle