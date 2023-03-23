Re: “Wrong-way driver kills 2 on West Seattle Bridge” [March 23, Northwest]:

If the state were to install relatively inexpensive surface-mounted traffic spikes on the lanes of the bridge, and on the various on-and-off ramps to all the freeways, including the West Seattle Bridge, that would deter many errant drivers from driving the wrong way and killing others.

These spikes can be laid atop the pavement to allow access in the correct direction but blow the tires of vehicles going the wrong way. This could be a simple and cost-effective solution to the “wrong-way driver” problem across the state.

Gene Brown, Lakewood