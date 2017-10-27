Game One of the 2017 World Series Tuesday was notable for two reasons: It was the 40th consecutive World Series that the Seattle Mariners did not appear in, and the temperature at the opening pitch was 103 degrees. Washington state may not be a leader in Major League Baseball, but it can definitely be a leader on climate change.

With the 2017 election nearing, now is the time for the state Senate candidates to establish themselves as leaders on climate change. Regardless of whether the Democrats win back the Senate, the short legislative session of 2018 means that both sides coming to a compromise on climate action will not be easy. However, decent support on both sides and previous interest in revenue-neutral approaches mean there is already a good head start to negotiating a compromise.

Washington can distinguish itself as the first state to implement a carbon tax.

Zach Stednick, Seattle