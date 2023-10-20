Although Africa was certified wild polio-free just over a year ago — and although Rotary and its partners in the Global Polio Eradication Initiative have made great strides over the past 30-plus years to reduce polio cases by 99.9% — we still have work to do as we approach World Polio Day on Oct. 24. There are two countries, Afghanistan and Pakistan, where wild poliovirus still circulates.

As we continue to navigate a world in various stages of battling the coronavirus pandemic, I am particularly aware of the important role vaccines play in halting the spread of disease. We must continue to support polio immunization efforts around the world, just as we continue to support those to mitigate COVID-19.

From sharing fact-based vaccination information to encouraging vaccine acceptance, to advocating for polio eradication funding with elected officials, there is so much important work to be done. As long as polio exists anywhere, it remains a threat everywhere. Visit endpolio.org to learn more about how you can get involved.

Ezra Teshome, Seattle, Rotary Polio Plus Chair, District 5030