It’s time we frame “work from home” as an environmental issue. The COVID-19 pandemic proved it works, is often better than the in-office model and employees prefer it.

If we really want to make a significant impact on carbon emissions, removing commutes is an easy fix. Not only do we significantly reduce the carbon footprint and tire residue that is harming salmon, we also can pivot our transportation dollars from expanding capacity to repairing existing systems.

Elected officials who espouse the importance of reducing global warming should be providing incentives to industries to commit to the move. Protesters should be focused on companies that drag employees back to the office full or part-time for no good reason beyond the ego gratification of managers and owners.

Katherine Miller, Carnation