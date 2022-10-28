Re: “How ‘welfare reform’ steals from the poor” and “After 15 years, low wages forced me out of the child care sector” [Oct. 21, Opinion]:

Karen Dolan’s summary of how America fails to support poor families and Reshonna Reynolds’ description of a difficult career path for child care workers are wake-up calls for voters. But I think that too few will care enough to write elected officials about Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) funds, child care, housing, food, addiction, education and training for families in need. Dolan cites that nationally, states spent only 21% of TANF funds on basic assistance for poor and low-income people. She also writes about how at least $94 million of Mississippi’s welfare funds have gone toward questionable enterprises such as furthering the goals of an athlete and a faith leader.

Reynolds shows how America values its child care workforce with sub-minimum wages. She offers a glimmer of hope for families and child care workers in the Fair Start for Kids Act and the Washington Compensation Design Working Group. However, I expect that these efforts will excel in processes, platitudes and studies without sufficient tangible investments in livable wages.

As a new Whidbey Island grandfather, I can attest that affordable child care is nonexistent (as it is in many rural communities).

Eric Steiner, Freeland