Re: “Listen to the working class” [Dec. 5, Opinion]:

Right on, David Von Drehle, regarding the hard hat’s shift to President Donald Trump in 2016. Now add forgiving student debt to the Democrats’ platform, as some farthest-left candidates propose, and Trump’s a 2020 shoe-in.

Federally guaranteed student loans have artificially skewed the labor force such that there are too many educated for white-collar jobs and not enough trained for hard hats. What followed the student-loan stampede was entirely predictable: insufficient salaries to pay back student loans because of overproduction of college grads; exponentially rising college tuitions; and overpaid deans.

My hard-hat grandsons are making twice the money of most young college grads.

Steve Mathews, Ellensburg