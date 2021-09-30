Hundreds of cargo ships are anchored off our shorelines, desperately waiting to be offloaded. The shelves at most grocery stores are becoming bare, and one cannot help but notice the job postings for workers. How many restaurants have closed due to manpower shortages?

“Walmart plans to add 150,000 jobs” [Sept. 30, Business] states that between Walmart, FedEx, Amazon, UPS and Target, more than half a million jobs will soon open.

Just where are the workers who are supposed to fill these jobs? We are already being crippled by supply-chain issues.

I have never been so struck with cognitive dissonance as I watch thousands of immigrants turned away at our borders. Most are pleading to escape squalor and violence, and would gladly step into the vacancies. Talk about a disconnect.

Dave Humphrey, Bellevue