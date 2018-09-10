About 100 years ago: Women are just different from men, therefore they should not vote. Women do not really want to vote, they really want to stay home and raise kids.

About 50 years ago the phrase “too aggressive for a woman” appeared in one of my first evaluations as a beginning teacher.

The struggle continues in the capable arms of the six women allowed to speak for themselves in “What keeps more women from joining tech industry.”

Joanne Hjort, Seattle