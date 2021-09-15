As I’ve watched and pondered the shocking events of the past two weeks, I’ve felt anxious and worried about Americans, our allies and our military members who’ve scrambled to safely leave Afghanistan. I’ve also thought about those Afghans who helped us so bravely during the war but who have been left behind. I’ve felt deeply discouraged, too, for the women and girls whose freedoms to speak, dress, move outside their homes alone and attend school are being squelched by the Taliban.

Meanwhile, in our own country, women are still being paid less than men for the same jobs and very few women ever become CEOs of major companies.

What of our democracy? So much to ponder.

Molly Evans, Mercer Island