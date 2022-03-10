Re: “How female food writers penned their way out of the home kitchen” [March 6, The Mix]:

We celebrated International Women’s Day on March 8, and March is Women’s History Month. However, nice as that is, we still do not get equal pay for equal work. The reason for that, in my opinion, is because “women’s work” has always been demeaned and considered less important than men’s work.

We work at home: cleaning, cooking, grocery shopping, raising children, etc. We never get paid for that work, yet if we hire someone else to do it, they don’t do it for free. Most women work outside the home as well, but we still get to do all that “women’s work” at home. Some are lucky to have husbands who help with the housework, but many don’t.

The reprint of The Seattle Daily Times article from 1928 announcing a new “Department for Housewives” even said it would focus on “the bride who finds that new apartment or house and two or three meals a day require almost as much mental exertion as the office job.”

Vicki Artimovich, Bellevue