Re: “Northshore School District closes all schools for coronavirus concerns: ‘We are no longer able to provide quality instruction’ ” [March 4, Northwest]:

After celebrating International Women’s Day Sunday and then reading epidemiology reports regarding the risk of dying from coronavirus for people over the age of 60, I began thinking about school- and district-closure reports, and the safety of women in our schools.

Many school districts have shared that they will remain open, citing the scientific reports that school-aged children are less impacted by the coronavirus.

Northshore School District superintendent Michelle Reid seems to be one of the few leaders willing to close her district out of concern not only for the children, but also for those most likely to be at higher risk, specifically pregnant women and those over 60.

If we really want to honor women, not just superficially recognizing them on International Women’s Day or Mother’s Day, let’s provide opportunities for them to work remotely during this crisis.

Deborah Peterson, Hoodsport