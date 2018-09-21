I was deeply disappointed in your article in which six women responded to my article “Why women don’t code,” which I published in Quillette last June.

Most of the women mentioned the idea of subtle discrimination, but none of them responded to the compelling evidence from a 2018 study by Stoet and Geary that reported that countries with the highest level of gender equality have the lowest percentage of women majoring in STEM. As the Atlantic Monthly article discussing the study concluded, “Some women will always choose to follow their passions, rather than whatever labor economists recommend. And those passions don’t always lie within science.”

My article also expressed my concern about “an imposed silence” where dissent is discouraged. You highlighted this with one response calling me irresponsible for expressing my honest opinion and another calling me a “mole” like James Damore who needs to be “whacked.”

The Education Lab section of the paper is supposed to spotlight “promising approaches to persistent challenges in public education.” If we are to find answers to emotionally charged questions like the status of women in tech, we need to emphasize data over anecdotes, science over feelings, and respect over censure.

Stuart Reges, Seattle