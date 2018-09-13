Amaroq Weiss presents compelling arguments as to why killing wolves that kill livestock is not working and never will.

When there is a clear case that livestock has been killed by wolves, the state should compensate ranchers promptly then help them improve prevention.

Polls indicate a majority of Washington residents are in favor of bringing back wolves and don’t want them killed when there are better tools for dealing with livestock losses. Wolves are losing. The research is clear: Killing wolves just makes things worse and, frankly, it feels cruel and inhumane.

I urge the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife to balance the needs of ranchers and wolves, using the best available science, not who has the loudest lobbyist in Olympia.

Jessica Lisovsky, Vashon Island